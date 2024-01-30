A senior portfolio manager for U.S. equities at Morgan Stanley Investment Management was interviewed by Dow Jones.

On the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), expects only slow rate cuts this year, to be "patient".

economy appears strong

the Fed has "time to be patient and make sure the true secular trend in inflation is lower"

"inflation is running at a substantially lower rate" than the Fed Funds rate

messaging from the Fed that cuts need to come sooner would make him a little nervous because it could mean the economy may be slowing faster than he expected

On the outlook for US equities in 2024: