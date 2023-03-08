Morgan Stanley after Fed Chair Powell's testimony on Tuesday raised the prospect of higher rates, for longer.

Powell's prepared remarks for his semi-annual testimony opened the door to a return of 50bp hikes at the March meeting if the incoming data flow warrants it.

Upside surprises to Friday's payroll report could drive a faster and longer tightening cycle.

---

I guess it could. I'm in the 'but' camp on this. It'd have to be a monster report to add to expectations that became elevated through the course of Powell's testimony overnight. The probability of a +50bp hike rose above 50% overnight:

Powell speaks again on Wednesday, US time, before the House. I suspect markets will calm down a little and not repeat Tuesday's volatility.