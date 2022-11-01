This is via the folks at eFX.

Morgan Stanley Research maintains a bullish bias and long USD exposure into tomorrow's November policy decision.

"Our strategists expect the November FOMC to support further consolidation of the market, as the Fed discusses lowering the pace of hikes, and they will be watching Powell's views on Treasury market liquidity, and any potential regulatory reviews. They suggest being neutral on duration and curve into the November FOMC meeting, and recommend being short 2y SOFR spreads as a way to play for lower short positioning in Treasuries," MS notes.

"Resilient Treasury yields should limit USD downside, and our FX strategists recommend remaining long USD against EUR, GBP, and CAD," MS adds.

FOMC on Thursday, 3 November 2022, timings (in GMT):

