The US CPI report was a decent one:

Snippet from MS:

CPI data was not 'as cool as yesterday’s PPI"

but the as-expected CPI likely will not rock the boat

the primary question is whether the Fed will cut rates by 25 or 50 basis points in September

if most of the data over the next five weeks points to a slowing economy, the Fed may cut more aggressively

Earlier:

We'll hear from jpowe next week at Jackson Hole