Morgan Stanley on their inflation outlook, a huge shift lower according to their forecast.

US CPI is currently 7.7%Y, but we forecast it to be under 2.0%Y by the end of next year.

MS cite 5 reasons that'll cool inflation:

Global demand should be weaker;



Supply chains are showing much less stress;



Inventories look increasingly elevated, inviting discounting for core goods;



Risk in shelter prices is much more balanced; and



Base effects shift materially (US gas prices are up 11%Y, but will be down 11%Y by March at current prices)

MS' Fed projection:

we think that the Fed pauses after a January rate hike at 4.625%

And, the European Central Bank:

ECB pauses in March at 2.50%