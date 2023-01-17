ICYMI - Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman spoke on an earnings call Tuesday.

“I’m highly confident that when the Fed pauses, deal activity and underwriting activity will go up. I would bet the year on that, in fact,”

“We’re not of the view that we’re heading into a dark period. Whatever negativity in the world is out there. That’s not our house view.”

said the Fed’s next move will likely be a 0.25 percentage point rate hike, followed by a pause.

said he is not sure if the Fed will cut rates this year

“I’m a little more confident about the medium-term outlook for the markets”

The benchmark S&P500 has found support from lower inflation figures out of the US and the prospects for a Fed pause and maybe even cut: