A couple of weekend snippets.

Morgan Stanley:

  • And warning that "we live in the most chaotic, hard-to-predict macroeconomic times in decades. The ingredients for a global recession are on the table."
  • forecasting "substantial further selloff in US equities, even in the base case of no recession."

Goldman Sachs:

  • "the reality is simply that the Fed is targeting tighter FCI and that’s undoubtedly a very tough environment for risk assets"

(FCI is Financial Conditions Index)

  • "Taken together, the FCI tightening trend is firmly in place and the “Fed call” on stocks is here to stay"

S&P500 update:

Goldman Sachs sp 9 may