A couple of weekend snippets.
Morgan Stanley:
- And warning that "we live in the most chaotic, hard-to-predict macroeconomic times in decades. The ingredients for a global recession are on the table."
- forecasting "substantial further selloff in US equities, even in the base case of no recession."
Goldman Sachs:
- "the reality is simply that the Fed is targeting tighter FCI and that’s undoubtedly a very tough environment for risk assets"
(FCI is Financial Conditions Index)
- "Taken together, the FCI tightening trend is firmly in place and the “Fed call” on stocks is here to stay"
S&P500 update: