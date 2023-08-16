Global Chief Economist at Morgan Stanley Seth Carpenter on Federal Reserve Chair Powell at the Kansas City Jackson Hole gathering coming up.

says Powell will likely discuss future policy direction at the event

thinks Powell won't promise any immediate changes

but Powell might sound more cautious about the economy's direction

by doing this the Fed keeps its flexibility to raise interest rates if needed

This all sounds about right, I doubt very much Powell will commit to anything concrete at the Hole. Why would he?

---

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City will host the 2023 Economic Policy Symposium, "Structural Shifts in the Global Economy," at Jackson Hole from August 24 to 26.