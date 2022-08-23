The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's central bank symposium is at Jackson Hole is August 25-27.



The topic this year is: "Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy"

Preview:

From Morgan Stanely comes this on what they foresee:

"We continue to recommend EUR/USD shorts targeting 0.97 with a 1.05 stop. While any tightening in US financial conditions owing to more Fed hawkishness is likely to be supportive for the USD, the outlook for eurozone growth continues to soften amid elevated energy and food prices," MS notes.

"This week's upcoming Jackson Hole conference could be an important USD-positive catalyst as it offers the Chair an opportunity to emphasize the Fed's commitment to tackling inflation," MS adds.

MS comments come via the folks at eFX.

