Snippet via efx:
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus .
- "The next major AUD catalyst remains the February RBA meeting, at which the RBA has said it will decide whether to further taper QE purchases or to conclude QE purchases altogether. Anything short of a complete QE cessation would likely weigh on AUD, with the degree depending on the size of the purchase reduction. An end to QE, meanwhile, would support AUD and reinforce current swap pricing, which implies an expectation of 15bp liftoff this summer,"
- "In the meantime, we see scope for AUD gains over NZD, given the potential for a repricing in the front end of the NZ curve"
---
The Reserve Bank of Australia meeting is on February 1.
MS target towards 1.1 for OZ/NZ:
AUD/NZD weekly