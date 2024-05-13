Morgan Stanley, in a note on Monday, says its confidence that inflation will fall this year.

The CPI for April is due on Wednesday:

And PPI before that on Tuesday:

But, says MS on the CPI:

“While Wednesday’s report will be critical for the timing of the first cut, regardless of the print, we remain confident that inflation will trend lower over the year, making the question when, not if, the Fed will cut

MS add that the timing of the first cut is still an open question but the the path for the year is unlikely to change too much.