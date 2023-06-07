Richard Wagner is CEO of Morgan Stanley’s Australian office. He spoke with Bloomberg TV.
He has an optimistic outlook on Reserve Bank of Australia rate hikes ahead. Says only one more hike coming.
- “It takes a few months for those rate rises to drain bank accounts so we’re really talking about a third-quarter phenomenon where the consumer will have adjusted significantly and then we’ll be on pause.”
- a number of consumer companies have recently announced earnings
Read this Term downgrades in Australia (which) indicates that households have already “capitulated to the cost of living.”
