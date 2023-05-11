This is via the folks at eFX.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.
Morgan Stanley Research maintains a short AUD/USD position targeting a move towards 0.6200.
- "The RBA surprisingly hiked rates last week - in line with our paid RBA trade recommendation...We see the prospect for another 25bp hike at the June meeting or the July meeting," MS notes.
- "That said, we continue to recommend short AUD/USD positions. We see continued risks to risk sentiment stemming from the US regional banking sector. Short AUD positions are a particularly efficient way to position for a challenging risk outlook, given AUD's high correlation to risk demand (proxied by the S&P 500) and relatively low carry," MS adds.
---
RBA current cash rate: