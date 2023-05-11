This is via the folks at eFX.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.

Morgan Stanley Research maintains a short AUD/USD position targeting a move towards 0.6200.

"The RBA surprisingly hiked rates last week - in line with our paid RBA trade recommendation...We see the prospect for another 25bp hike at the June meeting or the July meeting," MS notes.

"That said, we continue to recommend short AUD/USD positions. We see continued risks to risk sentiment stemming from the US regional banking sector. Short AUD positions are a particularly efficient way to position for a challenging risk outlook, given AUD's high correlation to risk demand (proxied by the S&P 500) and relatively low carry," MS adds.

---

RBA current cash rate: