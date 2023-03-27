Morgan Stanley "turn neutral" on USD/JPY awaiting clarity
-
Financial stability, Fed and BOJ policy in the mix
This
- "We turn neutral for JPY
JPY
Read this Term against USD on back of the recent global financial stability concerns. Repricing of overseas central banks' policy path led to broad JPY strength via the policy convergence channel. While the BoJ
BOJ
Read this Term continues to be patient to see wage-driven inflation, we see limited room for the market to reprice the Fed policy path higher in the near term," MS notes.
- "With the risk of the market pricing in further policy convergence, we close our long USD/JPY position and turn neutral until things become much clearer," MS adds.
----
ps. Earlier post:
