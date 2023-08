The soft tweak to monetary policy at its previous meeting saw the bank allow the 10 year to rise above its previous 0.5% cap. The new line in the sand is 1%.

We are not close to that. Yet.

USD/JPY is not far from its recent high, no jawboning from Japan as yet either. What to listen for:

Masato Kanda is the guy at Japan's Ministry of Finance who will instruct the Bank of Japan to intervene in the yen, if it comes to that.