This summary screenshot is via Reuters, showing the latest forecasts for the headline Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision due on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 (at 1800 GMT, 1400 US Eastern time)

The latest from 'FedWatch' (market pricing) show 30-Day Fed Funds futures pricing favours a 50bp rate cut:

63% @ 50bp

37% @ 25bp

I've been a 25er for a while and (nervously) remain so.