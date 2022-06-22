The latest Reuters poll has 67 of 91 analysts polled forecasting a 75-basis-point Federal Reserve rate hike in July.

would take the fed funds rate to a range of 2.25%-2.50%, which is around a 'neutral' level

The Reuters report goes on:

A strong majority expect the central bank to hike its policy rate by another 50 basis points in September,

with opinion more split on whether it will hike by 25 or 50 basis points in November.

A majority expect the Fed to raise rates by 25 basis points at its December meeting.

That would take the fed funds rate to a range of 3.25%-3.50% by the end of this year, 75 basis points higher than thought in a poll published just two weeks ago.

“Since the Fed is still underestimating the inflation problem … not recognizing that a wage-price spiral has already started, we expect they will have to raise rates faster than they now expect,” Philip Marey, senior U.S. strategist at Rabobank, wrote in a note. “Unfortunately, the hiking path is also likely to be followed by a recession.”

More at that link above.

---

We should get more info later today when Chair Powell speaks: