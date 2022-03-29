Sakakibara is at it again.

His remarks are reported in Japanese media.

authorities don’t need to take action yet, as the yen’s current weakness won’t do too much harm to an economy yet to fully emerge from deflation

But if the dollar rises above ¥130, “that could cause problems” ... Japan has the option of conducting dollar-selling, yen-buying intervention or hiking the Bank of Japan’s ultralow interest rates, he said.

“It’s difficult to sell the dollar to arrest declines in the yen,” as there are limits to how long Japan can do so by tapping its foreign reserves, he said.

---

Yesterday we had some soft jaw-boning out of Japan which seems to have done the trick, for now: