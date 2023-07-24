The Bank of Japan meet on the 27th and 28th.
Goldman Sachs expect a tweak:
Goldman Sachs are still expecting the Bank of Japan will tweak YCC policy this week
But mostly expectations are for no change:
Bank of Japan meet this week, July 27-28 - no change seen to yield curve control (YCC)
- Bank of Japan Governor Ueda comments this week have watered down YCC tweak expectations
- Weekly Market Outlook (24-28 July)
- Week ahead highlights include: FOMC, US GDP, PCE; ECB, BoJ; flash PMIs
This summary is from eFX on what MUFG are expecting:
Key Points
1. Recent CPI Data: The latest Japanese CPI report showed that both headline and core inflation increased to an annual rate of 3.3% in June. Even after eliminating energy costs, the BOJ's core inflation indicator remains high at 4.2%.
2. Anticipated Inflation Trends: Inflation is predicted to decelerate through the latter part of the year, largely due to the disinflationary influence of falling energy and food costs.
3. BoJ Policy Pressure: If inflation remains more persistent than anticipated during its decline and there's a continuous surge in wage growth in the second half of the year, the BoJ might face increased pressure to tighten its policy.
4. YCC Adjustment: MUFG's Tokyo analysts remain firm in their view that the BoJ will make adjustments to the YCC in the upcoming meeting, potentially leading to a stronger yen. However, they believe it might take more time for the BoJ to completely end negative rates in Japan.
