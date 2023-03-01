Via a note from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) on sterling. MUFG see prospects for a fall saying they view expectations for impending Bank of England rate hikes as over done. MUFG say to watch data flow this month, if weakness shows

  • It is hard to see what the BOE would cite as justification for one further hike let alone three hikes as priced in the market
  • March data for the U.K. is crucial now

Weak data would be a reason for the BoE to pause on hikes. This'd trigger a ratcheting lower of analyst hawkish expectations and weigh on GPB at the margin.

---

Any tech analyst folks out there want to comment on cable? The daily looks vulnerable as the clear up swing has shifted to sideways ..., down next?

gbp daily mufg 02 March 2023

---