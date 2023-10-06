Reuters conveying opinion from MUFG’s Market Head
- Lingering concerns about govt finances likely to keep investors on guard against buying JGBs
- BOJ could move to end negative interest rates as early as in January
- BOJ will probably have to maintain the YCC framework to avoid any abrupt rise in long-term interest rates
--
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is the world's second-largest bank holding company and second largest public company in Japan.
Bank of Japan
--
USD/JPY is not a lot changed on the session today, currently sitting around 148.65