Reuters conveying opinion from MUFG’s Market Head

  • Lingering concerns about govt finances likely to keep investors on guard against buying JGBs
  • BOJ could move to end negative interest rates as early as in January
  • BOJ will probably have to maintain the YCC framework to avoid any abrupt rise in long-term interest rates

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is the world's second-largest bank holding company and second largest public company in Japan.

Bank of Japan

USD/JPY is not a lot changed on the session today, currently sitting around 148.65