Reuters conveying opinion from MUFG’s Market Head

Lingering concerns about govt finances likely to keep investors on guard against buying JGBs

BOJ could move to end negative interest rates as early as in January

BOJ will probably have to maintain the YCC framework to avoid any abrupt rise in long-term interest rates

--

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is the world's second-largest bank holding company and second largest public company in Japan.

Bank of Japan

--

USD/JPY is not a lot changed on the session today, currently sitting around 148.65