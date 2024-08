MUFG highlight both the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes (July 31 meeting) due on Wednesday

1800 GMT / 1400 US Eastern time

And Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaking at Jackson Hole on Firday

1400 GMT / 1000 US Eastern time

MUFG flag the risk of lower US yields if the FOMC/Powel is/are dovish, could send the yen higher again. The minutes are expected to reveal more on the potential scale of a September rate cut. Ditto for Powell on Friday.