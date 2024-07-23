JPY has been the outperformer, surging against the USD. Analysts at MUFG Bank are a little wary though:

  • Japanese politicians are nervous about the snail's pace of monetary policy normalization
  • yen’s weakness, along with Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership election in September are factors favouring a rate rise next week, not waiting until later
  • MUFG expect a 15 basis-point rate rise
  • “If the BOJ does not raise rates next week as we expect, the yen is likely to quickly [fall] back to recent lows putting pressure back on Japan to intervene again”

The Bank of Japan meet on July 30 and 31.

