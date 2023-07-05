Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.'s (MUFG) are not expecting the yen weakness we've been seeing to carry on:

Yen ... looks over-extended to the downside

Their forecasts for USD/JPY out for the next 12 months:

Q3 2023 136.00

Q4 2023 134.00

Q1 2024 132.00

Q2 2024 130.00

MUFG outline 4 reasons for the BOJ to pivot, saying

Japan's equity market outperformance positive inflation in land and property prices high and sustained household inflation expectations underlying inflation at a level not seen since 1981

And this leaves:

every BoJ meeting as live for a surprise policy change

MUFG conclude on the yen outlook:

we see a BoJ shift in YCC and a Fed pause by September helping fuel a sustained turnaround

---

BOJ dates ahead for the rest of this year: