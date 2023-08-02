National Australia Bank on the Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday:

Yesterday the RBA kept rates on hold at 4.10% as we had expected, but consensus was split going into the meeting with markets pricing just a 24% chance of a hike, while 18/30 economists were tipping a hike.

Despite that hawkish bias, the extended staff forecasts to end 2025 (from mid-2025) gave a less hawkish feel. Importantly, CPI inflation is forecast to be within 2-3% by late 2025, and relative to the prior May SoMP the end 2024 forecast was unchanged at 3¼%.

While the Bank maintained a tightening bias, the lack of policy move saw a number of economists (including NAB) shave back their expectations of peak rates from 4.6% to 4.35%. Market pricing shows an 80% chance of one more hike this cycle, with November being the most likely date, following the next quarterly CPI result.

---

The Reserve Bank of Australia decision is linked in here:

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe

---

ps., the SoMP is the RBA's Statement on Monetary Policy.

It outlines the bank's views on domestic and international economic conditions.

also provides an analysis of the bank's policy decisions and an outlook for inflation and output growth.

It typically includes: An overview of the global and domestic economic situation, which incorporates various factors such as growth, inflation, employment, and monetary and fiscal policies of key countries. Information about financial markets, which details changes in asset prices, exchange rates, and monetary policy settings worldwide. Domestic economic conditions, which provides a comprehensive analysis of key indicators including GDP, consumer spending, business investments, the labor market, and housing market. Forecasts for domestic economic activity and inflation, typically for a period of two years ahead. And an assessment of the balance of risks surrounding these forecasts.



The Statement is released quarterly. The next is due on Friday August 4 at 11.30am Sydney time (0130 GMT 9.30 pm US Eastern time)