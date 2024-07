National Australia Bank, from their latest NAB Business Pulse: August 2024:

The cash rate is likely to remain stable at 4.35% out to May 2025, according to a recent NAB Economics outlook.

Looking ahead, the NAB Economics team forecasts a drop to 3.6% by December 2025, falling still further in 2026.

The Reserve Bank of Australia meet next on August 5 and 6, there is key data out just prior to that meeting:

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock