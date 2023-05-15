National Australia Bank says their higher cash rate call from the Reserve Bank of Australia is not in response to the budget.
- NAB says does not rule out a rise to 4.35% if the data is stronger for longer
This is a big call from National Australia Bank. At present market pricing is only just over 10% for an RBA rate at the next meeting, June 6.
--
Earlier budget / RBA calls:
- Goldman Sachs tip further RBA rate hikes in the wake of the hawkish Australian budget
- CBA says Australian budget not inflationary, and that the RBA cash rate has peaked
Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate is currently 3.85%