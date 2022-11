The latest from NAB on the Reserve Bank of Australia.

NAB forecast the RBA will take its cash rate as high as 3.6% by March next year and will hold it there through until early in 2024

Nab adds it forecasts real GDP to:

below 1% over thee next 2 years

NAB sees:

"very soft" quarterly growth in the "back end of 2023 ... well below trend growth of around 2.25-2.5%”

NAb is one of Australia's 'big 4' banks