National Australia Bank are sticking with their forecast for the first Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut at the May 2025 meeting, although acknowledge February is a possibility.

More from NAB's report:

  • Unemployment Outlook:

    • Expected to peak at 4.3% before easing to 4.2% by 2026 as the economy stabilizes.
    • Employment growth remains positive, with unemployment settling ~1ppt below pre-COVID levels.

  • Inflation Forecast:

    • Q4 trimmed mean inflation: 0.6% quarter-on-quarter (q/q).
    • Gradual easing of inflation expected, reaching:
      • 2.7% by late 2025.
      • Around 2.5% by early 2026 (mid-point of RBA’s target band).

  • RBA Interest Rates:

    • December RBA pivot shifts risks toward an earlier rate cut (May still seen as the likely start).
    • Upside risks to inflation are fading, allowing the RBA to focus on minimizing labor market slowdown.
    • A February rate cut would depend on the RBA reassessing labor market and economic balance, with Q4 CPI data being key.

  • Economic Growth & Soft Landing:

    • Outlook supports a soft landing, aided by:
      • Slowing population growth.
      • Improved household conditions.
    • Risks remain:
      • Business investment growth is slowing.
      • Dwelling investment shows limited recovery.
      • Consumption and private sector momentum require improvement.

NAB nominate the key data points in the lead-up to the February meeting:

  • the monthly CPI indicator for November ... which is due on Wednesday 8 January 2025 at 11:30am Sydney time (0030 GMT, 1930 US Eastern time on Tuesday)
  • the Q4 CPI ... Wednesday 29 January 2025 at 11:30am Sydney time (0030 GMT, 1930 US Eastern time on Tuesday)
  • the Labour force survey for December ... due on Thursday 16 January 2025 at 11:30am Sydney time (0030 GMT, 1930 US Eastern time on Tuesday)
nab rba forecast 18 December 2024 2