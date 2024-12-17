National Australia Bank are sticking with their forecast for the first Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut at the May 2025 meeting, although acknowledge February is a possibility.

More from NAB's report:

Unemployment Outlook : Expected to peak at 4.3% before easing to 4.2% by 2026 as the economy stabilizes. Employment growth remains positive, with unemployment settling ~1ppt below pre-COVID levels.

Inflation Forecast : Q4 trimmed mean inflation : 0.6% quarter-on-quarter (q/q). Gradual easing of inflation expected, reaching: 2.7% by late 2025. Around 2.5% by early 2026 (mid-point of RBA’s target band).



RBA Interest Rates : December RBA pivot shifts risks toward an earlier rate cut (May still seen as the likely start). Upside risks to inflation are fading, allowing the RBA to focus on minimizing labor market slowdown. A February rate cut would depend on the RBA reassessing labor market and economic balance, with Q4 CPI data being key.

Economic Growth & Soft Landing : Outlook supports a soft landing , aided by: Slowing population growth. Improved household conditions. Risks remain: Business investment growth is slowing. Dwelling investment shows limited recovery. Consumption and private sector momentum require improvement.



NAB nominate the key data points in the lead-up to the February meeting: