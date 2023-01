Snippet via analysts at Natwest, thier overarching view is for major DM economies to enter into recession this year.

US CPI forecast down to 3.2% in 2023

Eurozone inflation at 2.6% this year

UK inflation at 4.3%

Fed Funds rate terminal at 5% by the middle of this year

European Central Bank rates to 2.25% this quarter and then to persist there