The Central Bank of the Russian Federation has announced a shut down in trading in US dollars and euros due to new US sanctions.

“Due to the introduction of restrictive measures by the United States against the Moscow Exchange Group, exchange trading and settlements of deliverable instruments in U.S. dollars and euros are suspended”

The Moscow Exchange is Russia's largest bourse.

Its still possible to trade USD and EUR the Bank clarified:

“Companies and individuals can continue to buy and sell U.S. dollars and euros through Russian banks"

Elvira Nabiullina is Governor of the Central Bank of Russia. What a fine line she has to walk.