1 year inflation expectations fall to 5.75%, a 10-month low, from 6.2%

3-year inflation expectations to lowest in nearly 2 years at 2.8% vs 3.2% in July

Saw lower chance of losing a job in August than in July and higher likelihood of finding a job if needed

Saw lowest chance of quitting their job since March 2021

This is good news all around; both for the eocnomy and inflation. Fed officials have been highlighting the creep in short and medium-term inflation expectations lately but this is just the opposite.

Elon's not wrong: