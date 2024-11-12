One year inflation expectations 2.9% versus 3.0% last month. That is the lowest in four years

Three-year inflation expectations 2.5% versus 2.7% last month

Five-year inflation expectations 2.8% versus 2.9% last month

other details :

Consumers in October saw lower likelihood of missing a minimum debt payment for the first time in five months

Consumers in October saw lowest likelihood of a rising US unemployment rate over the next year since February 2022

Consumers saw lower chance of losing current job and improved prospects for finding a new job if current job were lost

Unemployment expectations decline to 34.5%, lowest since February 2022

Probability of finding a job increase the highest level since October 2023

This is good news is inflation expectations help to keep a lid on actual inflation. Nevertheless yields remain near highs for the day.

2 year 4.321%, +6.7 basis points

5-year 4.281%, +8.9 basis points

10 year 4.390%, 8.2 basis points

US stocks are lower: