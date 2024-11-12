- One year inflation expectations 2.9% versus 3.0% last month. That is the lowest in four years
- Three-year inflation expectations 2.5% versus 2.7% last month
- Five-year inflation expectations 2.8% versus 2.9% last month
other details :
- Consumers in October saw lower likelihood of missing a minimum debt payment for the first time in five months
- Consumers in October saw lowest likelihood of a rising US unemployment rate over the next year since February 2022
- Consumers saw lower chance of losing current job and improved prospects for finding a new job if current job were lost
- Unemployment expectations decline to 34.5%, lowest since February 2022
- Probability of finding a job increase the highest level since October 2023
This is good news is inflation expectations help to keep a lid on actual inflation. Nevertheless yields remain near highs for the day.
- 2 year 4.321%, +6.7 basis points
- 5-year 4.281%, +8.9 basis points
- 10 year 4.390%, 8.2 basis points
US stocks are lower:
- Dow -0.38%
- S&P -0.33%
- NASDAQ -0.14%