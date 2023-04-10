The NY Fed is out with consumer survey information:

one year inflation expectations rises to 4.7% from 4.2% last month. First rise in five months

three year expect inflation 2.8% versus 2.7% last month

five year inflation expectations at 2.5% versus 2.6%

share of Americans seeing harder credit access in March highest since 2014

The data is not good news for inflation. The CPI data in the US will be reported on Wednesday with expectations of 0.2%. The year on year is expected to fall to 5.2% from 6.0%.