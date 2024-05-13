New York Fed inflation expectations shows:

1-year rises to 3.3% versus 3.0%

3-year falls to 2.8% from 2.9% last month

5-year was is to 2.8% from 2.6% last month

also,

Confidence increases in keeping one's job, decreases in finding a new one

Expectations for home prices, commodities all rise

Earnings growth expectations decline to 2.7% but remain above pre-pandemic trends.

Fed is likely not happy that inflation is being anchored near 3%. Recall last week the Michigan one year inflation expectations also came in stronger than expected.