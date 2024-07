I posted earlier on the line up of European Central Bank speakers:

At 1100 GMT / 0700 US Eastern time Williams participates in "Panel 2: Drivers of Equilibrium Interest Rates" before hybrid European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking 2024.

As head of the NY Fed Williams is vice chair of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and has a permanent vote on the Committee. He's worth paying attention to.

ICYMI from earlier, the full line up today: