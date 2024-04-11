Adam had comments from Williams posted Thursday:

He's also popped up his speech, full text here: Eclipse

In here he has raised his inflation forecast:

I expect overall PCE inflation to be 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 percent this year, before moving closer to 2 percent next year.

Is there still debate on the possibility of a June rate cut? Its not gonna happen. Read the t-shirt!

As head of the NY Fed Williams is vice chair of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and has a permanent vote on the Committee.