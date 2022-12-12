The NY Fed is out with surveyed results on inflation and they are positive but still elevated:

Year ahead expected inflation falls to 5.2% from October's 5.9%

Expected inflation marks record month to month decline in November

three year ahead expected inflation at 3% versus 3.1% in October

five year and expected inflation ebbs to 2.3% from 2.4% last month

expected home price rise weakest since May 2020 of 1%

expected household income gain record at 4.5%

your gasoline prices rise seen at 4.7% versus 5.3% last month

although better than the prior month, the data still suggest that wages will be elevated and so inflation in relation to the feds target near 2%