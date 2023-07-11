Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams. As head of the NY Fed Williams has a permanent vote on the FOMC, and indeed is its vice-chair. Williams is a big fish at the Federal Reserve.
He is speaking publicly on Tuesday, 11 July 2023:
- 1500 GMT/1100 US Eastern time
- moderates a discussion organized by the Economic Club of New York
Williams is never shy on making his views on the economy and policy known.
Williams is the only Fed official I have scheduled, but please be aware other do pop up unscheduled quite frequently.
He spoke last week: