0940 GMT / 0540 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives keynote before the 4th Suresh Tendulkar Memorial Lecture event organized by the Reserve Bank of India

I don't expect him to drop any clues on the NFP, if he even has any. But still, Williams is always worth paying attention to.

He spoke earlier this week:

Fed's Williams from the NY Fed

Williams is vice chair of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and has a permanent vote on the Committee.