Analysis from Kiwi Bank in New Zealand on the CPI data published earlier today:

The December quarter inflation report was slightly above market expectations, but below RBNZ expectations. The inflation rate held at 7.2%. And price pressures remain intense, for now.

There were some upside surprises in the basket, particularly airfares. The return of international tourists have enabled some chunky price hikes, with accommodation services up 14%yoy.

We are seeing the peak in inflation now. And the outlook for inflation, both offshore and onshore, is improving. The world war on inflation is being won.

We now expect the RBNZ to deliver a 50bp hike in February, a step back from the outsized (catch up style) 75bp signalled. We have seen more than enough to justify a reduction in the pace and extent of future rate rises. Enough is enough. A move to 5.5% is likely to be a step too far. We expect a move to 5%. Rates markets should react.

ANZ argue along similar lines:

---

The data ICYMI:

-

NZD/USD dribbling lower as the data digested: