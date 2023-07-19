The New Zealand Q2 inflation data was published earlier from Stats NZ:

NZD/USD was marked up, but if you check out your charts you'll see it wasn't sustained:

ASB response:

KiwiBank now:

some good news on inflation

Inflation has peaked, globally. We are simply importing less inflation. This is great news. The world war on inflation is being won, albeit slowly.

Imported inflation eased from 6.4% to 5.2%. That was the pleasant surprise.

Domestically generated inflation, esp. construction related prices, remains sticky

Core measures of inflation, which strip out volatile stuff, came in lower at 6.1%, down from 6.5%. This is a positive shift lower.

We’re confident we’ve seen the peak in inflation, with the annual rate comfortably below the 7.3% peak at 6.0%. The peak in inflation will mark the peak in interest rates, locally and abroad.

The RBNZ will take comfort in today’s report. The RBNZ had forecast an easing in price pressures to 6.1% - so pretty much in-line.

We expect the next move from the RBNZ will be a rate cut. And we’ve pencilled in a move in February. By then, we are likely to be in the middle of a mild recession. A recession engineered by the RBNZ, to tame inflation.

