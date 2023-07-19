The New Zealand Q2 inflation data was published earlier from Stats NZ:
NZD/USD was marked up, but if you check out your charts you'll see it wasn't sustained:
ASB response:
KiwiBank now:
- some good news on inflation
- Inflation has peaked, globally. We are simply importing less inflation. This is great news. The world war on inflation is being won, albeit slowly.
- Imported inflation eased from 6.4% to 5.2%. That was the pleasant surprise.
- Domestically generated inflation, esp. construction related prices, remains sticky
- Core measures of inflation, which strip out volatile stuff, came in lower at 6.1%, down from 6.5%. This is a positive shift lower.
- We’re confident we’ve seen the peak in inflation, with the annual rate comfortably below the 7.3% peak at 6.0%. The peak in inflation will mark the peak in interest rates, locally and abroad.
- The RBNZ will take comfort in today’s report. The RBNZ had forecast an easing in price pressures to 6.1% - so pretty much in-line.
- We expect the next move from the RBNZ will be a rate cut. And we’ve pencilled in a move in February. By then, we are likely to be in the middle of a mild recession. A recession engineered by the RBNZ, to tame inflation.
I posted this moments ago ICYMI: