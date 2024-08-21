Via the RBNZ:
Seasonally adjusted total billings in New Zealand remained at $4.3 billion in July,
- -0.4% m/m
- -3.% y/y
Unadjusted total credit card advances outstanding decreased to $6.0 billion in July-24. After seasonal adjustment, total advances outstanding were $6.1 billion, 1.2% lower than in July-23.
- Total credit limits were $21.0 billion (not seasonally adjusted) in July-24, this was similar to June-24. This is the lowest value since January 2015.
- Credit limit utilisation (the ratio of total advances outstanding to total allowable credit limits) decreased to 28.8 percent at the end of July-24.
NZD/USD is not a lot changed, around 0.6150