Via the RBNZ:

Seasonally adjusted total billings in New Zealand remained at $4.3 billion in July,

-0.4% m/m

-3.% y/y

Unadjusted total credit card advances outstanding decreased to $6.0 billion in July-24. After seasonal adjustment, total advances outstanding were $6.1 billion, 1.2% lower than in July-23.

Total credit limits were $21.0 billion (not seasonally adjusted) in July-24, this was similar to June-24. This is the lowest value since January 2015.

Credit limit utilisation (the ratio of total advances outstanding to total allowable credit limits) decreased to 28.8 percent at the end of July-24.

NZD/USD is not a lot changed, around 0.6150