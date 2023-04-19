January - March 2023 quarter inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term data from New Zealand.

1.2% q/q

expected 1.7%, prior 1.4%

lower energy prices in the quarter a helpful input

6.7% y/y

expected 7.1%, prior 7.2%

For non-tradeables:

+1.7% q/q and +6.8% y/y

domestic price pressures remain, services a key driver of this

the y/y is the highest since the series began in June 1999

Non-tradeable inflation measures final goods and services that do not face foreign competition and is an indicator of domestic demand and supply conditions. However, the inputs of these goods and services can be influenced by foreign competition.

Inflation has come in below estimates but still at elevated levels. Markets are pricing a 25bp rate hike from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (the meeting is May 24 May (New Zealand time)) and this data would not seem to be enough to counter this.