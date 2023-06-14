Coming up at 2245 GMT, which is 1845 US Eastern time, New Zealand data:
ANZ in New Zealand are looking for a little growth, a snippet from their preview:
- We’ve pencilled in a 0.2% q/q economic expansion for Q1, unchanged from our previously published forecast and a touch weaker than the RBNZ’s May MPS forecast of 0.3%.
- Economic momentum has clearly slowed, but the Q1 data will have its fair share of noise, complicating the diagnosis. Some of the partial GDP indicators suggest cyclone Gabrielle impacts could be a little more significant (and negative) than our assumption, but very strong population growth (on the back on net migration) and less seasonal pressure on economic resource in Q1 could more than offset that.