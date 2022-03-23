The IMF is preaching to the choir with it urging the RBNZ to jack up the cash rate.

  • said the RBNZ had to undertake “swift policy normalisation”
  • and thus to signal that addressing inflation is a priority

Has the IMF even been paying attention to the moves already afoot by the RBNZ? Sheesh.

More from the IMF:

  • said fiscal policy should “remain agile”
  • said the Government should not provide fuel excise duty and user charger cuts beyond the three months already committed to
  • suggested more targeted govt spending rather than fuel tax cuts

NZD/USD update:

nzd rbnz imf 24 March 2022