The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research report on the views on their Reserve Bank of New Zealand "Shadow Board'.

The NZIER Shadow Board remains split over the extent of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) next move on the Official Cash Rate (OCR) ahead of the upcoming October Monetary Policy Review. Half of the board members advocate for a 50 basis-point cut, citing concerns about the persistent weakness and increasing excess capacity within the New Zealand economy. They also point to the softening in headline inflation and inflation expectations, which, in their view, justify a more accommodative monetary policy stance. The remainder favor a more cautious approach, recommending a 25 basis-point reduction due to lingering upside risks in non-tradable inflation.

Looking further ahead, the Shadow Board expects the RBNZ to maintain its easing cycle over the coming year, with most members predicting the OCR to settle between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent within 12 months.

2pm New Zealand time on Wednesday is

0115 GMT

2130 US Eastern time (on Tuesday)

---

Earlier previews:

---

The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) runs a 'shadow board' of analysts.