I posted earlier on the data from New Zealand showing not quite as bad economic contraction as expected.

But, still contraction:

Responses:

This now via analysts at KiwiBank, pulling no punches in this forthright note. Good stuff.

In brief:

New Zealand remains in a prolonged recession.

Forward-looking indicators suggest that the September quarter will record another contraction.

That makes the recession two years old.

Policy settings are restrictive, but more interest rate cuts are coming. High interest rates have hurt, and the economy demands more easing.

More specifically for the RBNZ: