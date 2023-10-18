New Zealand is the only OECD nation still relying on quarterly inflation data.

Statistics New Zealand have announced that they'll begin publishing additional monthly price indexes to assist the central bank and economists to more accurately forecast quarterly headline inflation.

the first round of data will be released on November 14.

Full text: Additional monthly price indexes on the way

New price index data to be published monthly are:

alcoholic beverages and tobacco

petrol and diesel

domestic and international airfares

accommodation services.

Stats NZ produces monthly food and rent price indexes. The new data will be combined with the existing food and rent data in a new release to be called Selected price indexes (SPI).

RBNZ chief economist Paul Conway