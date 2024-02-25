TD Securities are tipping the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to raise interest rates again.

TD project a rate hike at the Bank's meeting this week, on February 28, and again at the May meeting

ANZ are tipping the same:

TD cite last week's Q1 Household Inflation expectations data, saying the high expectations is too difficult for the RBNZ to ignore. You'll recall the big jumps in 2-year and 5-year expectations, raising the dangers of expectations not being anchored:

---

So far I've seen ANZ and now TD tipping a cash rate hike from the RBNZ this week. ASB and KiwBank are expecting on hold.